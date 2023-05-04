The View mocks 'proven loser' Trump for being too afraid to debate on Fox News

Former President Donald Trump thinks that the presidential debates are below him. In a comment this week, Trump explained that he's 40 points ahead in the Republican Primary, so he doesn't understand why he should care about anyone below him. After all, he explained, it isn't worth being confronted by "a hostile group of anchors asking questions. Why would I do that?"

His former communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin couldn't help but laugh.

"Well, how Trump was, like, it's a hostile network and anchor. He's talking about Fox News and Bret Baier, the friendliest network to him, and he's still afraid to get on stage," she said during Thursday's episode of The View. "It's such a shame. He frames it, he says, well, I have the lead, so I shouldn't have to, and they're hostile to me, so why should I do it? Because it's for the country. When you run for the president, you work for the country. When you debate you work to ear voters' votes. He's not going to do that. He thinks he should be coronated, which is funny, because he came after the Democrats and Hillary Clinton in 2016, like 'it's a coronation.' He needs to be challenged on his ideas."

She also pointed out that he hasn't been on a debate stage with another Republican since 2016

"Think of the impeachment, the investigations, January 6th has happened; he's been indicted," she continued. "He needs to answer tough questions. By the way, there's also a big chance he'll be on stage next to Mike Pence, his former vice president, who the mob wanted to kill on January 6th because Trump incited a riot."

Sara Haines remembered when Trump was making fun of Joe Biden, saying he was hiding in the basement when it appears now Trump is the one hiding.

"I think the former president wants fans, not opponents," she said. "He loves a rally. He likes people who are like-minded, cheering him on. The problem comes when he's questioned on things. The reason I want to see him in the debates with other candidates — we watch how the party has been held hostage by Donald Trump. We watch as no one will push back. Where are the good ones? Why won't they speak up? I want to see them have to face him. I'm more interested in how they handle it than him."

Sunny Hostin agreed, noting Trump sucks all of the air out of the room.

"I think we know who this guy is," she continued. "He stalked Hillary Clinton across the debate stage. I don't want to see anything like that."

She also explained that it "isn't unusual" to have a sitting president not do debates. She cited Former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton who didn't debate. But Trump, she said, is in a different position. She's not concerned about President Joe Biden, but Trump, she said, "is not quick on his feet. There's so much to attack him with. He's so vulnerable. The smartest thing he is doing, and he's not a smart dude, is to basically not debate, not debate. Yeah. I think it's actually kind of smart."

Joy Behar called him a "proven loser" and said that's the reason he will be forced to debate.

See the full discussion below or at the link here.



