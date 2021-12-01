Trump lashes out after Mark Meadows’ new book reveals his previously unknown positive COVID-19 test

After a new report on what is revealed in a book by Mark Meadows, former president Donald Trump lashed out at the media for peddling fake news.
"Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, the former president’s fourth and last chief of staff has revealed in a new book," The Guardian reported. "Nonetheless, the stunning revelation of an unreported positive test follows a year of speculation about whether Trump, then 74 years old, had the potentially deadly virus when he faced Biden, 77, in Cleveland on 29 September – and what danger that might have presented."
Meadows’ upcoming book, "The Chief’s Chief," claims that Trump initially tested positive for the virus before taking another test, which came back negative. Meadows writes that he still "instructed everyone in his immediate circle to treat him as if he was positive" because he didn't "want to take any unnecessary risks."
"But I also didn’t want to alarm the public if there was nothing to worry about – which according to the new, much more accurate test, there was not,” he adds.
After being heavily criticized on cable news for his alleged recklessness, Trump denied the report in a statement emailed to reporters.
"The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate," Trump claimed.
