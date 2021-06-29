Trump 'exploded' at Birx for making him feel 'depressed' because she wouldn't whitewash COVID dangers: authors
President Donald Trump rants on the White House South Lawn (Screen cap).

The authors of a new book about former President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic told CNN's Erica Hill on Tuesday that Trump last year angrily chewed out Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci for making him feel "depressed" about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While appearing on CNN, Washington Post reporters Damian Paletta and Yasmine Abutaleb explained the delicate balance that Birx and other public health officials had to strike in trying to get Trump to back public health measures aimed at containing the virus.

All the same, Paletta said, no amount of flattery delivered by Birx could help her escape Trump's wrath.

"It was in July, late July, and the president summoned them up -- Birx, Fauci, and others -- into the oval office for a meeting," he said. "And he just exploded at them and told Dr. Birx that every time she opens her mouth that he gets depressed. And he told Dr. Fauci that he feels like he spends half his day responding to things that Tony Fauci says and he's the president of the United States."

Paletta said that the stories of Trump erupting at his own public health officials was a sign of how "crazy" things got last year.

Watch the video below.



Trump 'exploded' at Birx for making him feel 'depressed' because she wouldn't whitewash COVID danger www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews