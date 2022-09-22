GOP senators break with Trump following his 'bizarre' Sean Hannity interview

Republican senators are breaking from Donald Trump after his widely-panned claim he could declassify documents just "by thinking about it."

On Wednesday evening, Trump told Fox News personality Sean Hannity that the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago had been declassified.

"If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'it's declassified' — even by thinking about it," Trump claimed.

"Bizarre, even for Trump," tweeted Paul Barry, an investigative journalist for Australia's ABC Media Watch, after the interview aired.

Several Republican lawmakers also pushed back against Trump's claims.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told CNN on Thursday, “the process is probably more complicated than that."

He wasn't the only GOP senator who disputed telepathic declassification.

The number two Republican, Sen. John Thune (R-SD), told CNN there is an actual process to declassify documents "and I think it ought to be adhered to and followed. And I think that should apply to anybody who has access to or deals with classified information."

“I think the concern is about those being taken from the White House absent some way of declassifying them or the fact that there were classified documents removed — without sort of the appropriate safeguards,” Thune added. "I think that is what the Justice Department is getting at.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) told CNN, “I believe there’s a formal process that needs to go through, that needs to be gone through and documented."

