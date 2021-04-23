House Republicans continuing to rage against 'deep state' to avoid primary challenges from Trump loyalists
Devin Nunes (Screen Capture)

Some of former president Donald Trump's allies in the House are still waging war against the so-called "deep state" on his behalf.

A majority of both Republicans and Fox News viewers believe that "deep state" government bureaucrats are working to undermine the twice-impeached one-term president, and GOP lawmakers are continuing to rage against law enforcement and intelligence agencies that investigated Trump's ties to Russia and the Ukraine scheme, reported NBC News.

"I hope you plan on spending a reasonable amount of time in upcoming years on activities other than investigating conservatives and spying on Republican presidential campaigns," sneered Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) during a recent congressional hearing with FBI director Christopher Wray, CIA director William Burns and national intelligence director Avril Haines.

"[Americans] need to have confidence that the premier law enforcement agency is honest, politically neutral and quickly fixes mistakes," added Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House intelligence committee. "Unfortunately, we don't have much confidence that that is being done."

Nunes and other GOP lawmakers also accused the FBI of targeting conservatives by focusing on domestic terrorism in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection and accused intelligence services of spying on Americans.

"The Democrats see political benefits in characterizing wide swaths of American citizens — particularly Republicans and conservatives — as politically suspect, politically violent and deserving of government surveillance," Nunes said.

GOP senators have largely refrained on attacking law enforcement and intelligence agencies, but the spokesman for former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) said most House Republicans come from deep-red districts and must "be as pro-Trump as possible" to avoid facing a loyalist in next year's primaries.

"We have to be serious about the threats that we face," said former Boehner spokesman Michael Steel. "A rising China probably most importantly, and it's hard to do that if you're focused on conspiracy theories against our own law enforcement agencies. Offering a thoughtful and credible critique of President Biden's foreign policy is critical to winning the House in the midterms."