Trump fears becoming an 'embarrassing and deplorable artifact' of history: conservative Charlie Sykes
Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Giant Center in 2019. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Of course, Donald Trump will run for president again, because he feels like he has no other choice.

The former president hasn't decided when he'll announce his campaign, but The Bulwark columnist Charlie Sykes says Trump wants back into the race for the power and money, but mostly to satisfy his ego and exact revenge, and he knows he must move quickly.

"Trump may not be a deep strategic thinker, but he understands that if he doesn’t run he instantly becomes irrelevant, and an embarrassing and deplorable artifact of political history," Sykes writes. "You’d be amazed how fast he never happened. The money would dry up, the ring kissing would fade away, and even Lindsey Graham might stop returning his calls. (Just kidding. That would never happen.)"

The longer he waits, the louder the whispers grow about Ron DeSantis, so he needs to quickly freeze the rest of the field, and multiple criminal investigations into his business and presidency are picking up speed.

"This may be wishcasting on his part, but Trump has a long history of successfully bullying prosecutors and regulators," Sykes writes. "By announcing, he thinks he can change the subject from his role in the insurrection (I think it will do the opposite), and maybe cause Merrick Garland et al. to flinch from charging him (more plausible)."

Republicans don't want Trump to announce before November, if they want him to run at all, because that would turn the midterm into a referendum on him -- which could hurt GOP candidates but personally delight the attention-starved former president.

"Team Normal understand that Trump’s early announcement is a huge gift to Joe Biden and the Democrats, who otherwise can’t seem to catch a break," Sykes writes. "Trump, to put it mildly, doesn’t give a sh*t, and hopes to take credit for the expected Republican sweep. And, again, it puts the squeeze on DeSantis, who is running for re-election in Florida this November."

