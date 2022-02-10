Republicans are fatigued by ‘Trump’s ongoing delusional rant’ about 2020: Arizona columnist

Donald Trump's fixation on his fantasies about the 2020 election are wearing thin, one Arizona columnist argued on Thursday.

E.J. Montini, columnist at the Arizona Republic, noted Trump "couldn’t wait to jump on a report issued by the Department of Homeland Security that said in part that the “widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud” is 'contributing to the current heightened threat environment.' Meaning, domestic terrorism."

He noted Trump responded by issuing a "statement filled with 'false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud.'"

Having had a front-row seat to Trump's ongoing lie playing out with Arizona's widely panned audit, Montini wrote he noticed "something has changed."

"Trump’s ongoing delusional rant is wearing thin … on Republicans," he wrote.

Montini noted that Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained why Republicans have become disinterested in Trump's false claims about the election, which he decisively lost to Joe Biden.

“Nobody cares about 2020. Nobody. And everything that he said and the challenges that he made should have been done before the election. And they did a recount in Arizona, and the recount showed no difference almost, and he came out and said it showed that they won Arizona. That’s an outright lie, and please stop wasting our time with that, because he’s capable of doing so much more," Kilmeade said.

He also noted Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was "a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”

He noted even former Vice President Mike Pence is referring to Trump's delusions as "un-American."



