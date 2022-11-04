Trump demands release of all Jan. 6 'protesters' in new Truth Social rant
Pro-Trump protesters seen inside Capitol building as they enter in through broken windows. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump on Friday demanded amnesty for everyone involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump made his comments after the chairman of his 2017 inauguration, Tom Barrack, was found not guilty of working as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates.

"My great respect goes out to the jurors for their courage and understanding in coming to an absolutely correct decision," Trump posted to Truth Social. "This could be the beginning of our breakaway from Communism, and other very deep and dark places where the United States should never be. Cuba, Venezuela, and even the old Soviet Union were looking more and more like that could be us in the not-too-distant future."

Trump went on to call for the release of two election deniers being held in contempt of court for refusing to reveal the purported source of their conspiracy theories.

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘The target on Trump's back is growing bigger’: Legal expert says new grand jury testimony is a ‘huge deal’

"The upcoming Election is very big, but these acquittals of two innocent men greatly set the Radical Left back—but now they should immediately release Great Patriots, Catherine Englebrecht and Gregg Phillips, from prison in Houston where they are being held for, essentially, finding millions of illegal, Election-changing ballots," Trump wrote. "True the Vote should be praised for the incredible job they did, not ridiculed by the Radical Left, with their leaders thrown into jail."

They weren't the only people Trump does not want held accountable for their role in pushing his "big lie" and inciting the Capitol attacks.

"Also, start treating the January 6th Protestors fairly," Trump said of the rioters. "Let them all go now!"

On Friday, the Department of Justice announced, "in the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement."

The investigation remains ongoing. On Thursday, DOJ arrested Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee, Florida and charged him with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon.

Trump also complained about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.


SmartNews