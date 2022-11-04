‘The target on Trump's back is growing bigger’: Legal expert says new grand jury testimony is a ‘huge deal’
Speaking on CNN this Friday, criminal defense attorney Caroline Polisi discussed news reports that say the Justice Department is considering appointing a special counsel to oversee all the investigations targeting Donald Trump in the event that he announces a 2024 presidential run, saying it would be a "dicey move."

According to Polisi, a special counsel appointment would not stop the DOJ from being viewed as acting politically motivated. She went on to say that the DOJ is fairly far along in "both the Mar-a-Lago investigation and the January 6 investigation, and a "special counsel would really muck things up."

Polisi later said that the DOJ's granting of immunity to former Trump official Kash Patel is a "huge deal, very big deal." Patel reportedly testified on Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

"It means that the target on President Trump's back is growing bigger and bigger," she said.

