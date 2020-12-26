Trump attacks 'China Virus' lockdowns in 'Democrat run states' as cases explode nationwide
The United States is currently experiencing a nationwide explosion of COVID-19 cases, although there is a slight downward trend in new cases this week. The numbers do not indicate that Florida is doing particularly better in new case counts than California.

Pfizer and Moderna are now beginning to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to the public after a record-fast development, although it could be months before a significant population has received it across the country.