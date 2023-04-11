Donald Trump is expected to return to New York City this week to be deposed in a case over financial records, but this time he isn't facing criminal charges.

The former president will be back in the Big Apple on Thursday to be deposed in a $250 million New York State civil lawsuit Attorney General Letitia James filed last year, CNN reports.

Trump will return to New York just more than a week after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president on 34 felony counts over election interference centering around alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump, along with his children and the Trump Organization defrauded lenders and insurers, among other business entities.

“This conduct cannot be brushed aside and dismissed as some sort of good-faith mistake,” James told reporters around the time of the filing on Sept. 21.

According to CNN, the lawsuit alleges that Trump and his associates “repeatedly and persistently to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to satisfy continuing loan covenants, and to induce insurers to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums.”

Trump was deposed in the case in August of last year, but the former president asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to more than 400 questions — and it is not clear whether he plans to cooperate this time.

Trump before last year’s deposition defended his decision to assert his Fifth Amendment right.

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” Trump said in a video of the deposition released by the Attorney General’s Office.

“One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement.”

