Trump biographer explains why ex-president 'is a time-bomb in a deposition'

Former President Donald Trump was forced to appear for a deposition on Wednesday in the case over E. Jean Carroll, who is suing him for defamation after he verbally attacked her over accusations that he raped her in a department store fitting room.

Less than 24 hours before being put under oath, Trump took to his social media account calling her claims "a hoax." Trump biographer Tim O'Brien explained that Trump appearing under oath is "a lawyer's worst nightmare" because he can't stay on message.

"He's a serial fabulist," he described. "He exaggerates. He lies with reckless abandon, and all those things are a recipe normally for a disaster in a deposition, which is typically why his attorneys don't want to put him in front of other lawyers. It's why they don't want him to testify under oath, and it's why it's dangerous when he gets out into the wild on his own."

He explained that Trump might understand the stakes now that he's in a different position than he was over the past several decades. "But he can't really avoid the fact that the reason he's being time bomb in a deposition is because of exactly who he is."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Answer the question!' Herschel Walker faces angry crowd as campaign event goes off the rails

O'Brien said that there's nothing that can be done to coach Trump out of the lies by his attorneys.

"When we deposed him, we had bank documents and business records — tax records that we were able to push across the table to him," O'Brien recalled. "When he lied about something from his past, then -- and we caught him in dozens of lies during our deposition. I think Robbie Kaplan, who is the lead attorney in E.Jean Carroll's case is a savvy and tough-minded lawyer. He's not going to be sitting across the table with people who want to play patty-cake with him."

"Who are going to be deferential to him. [Trump] has tried to use the shield of the presidency to delay this moment and protect himself from it. I think if he had nothing to hide, he wouldn't be going to those extremes. And now he's going to be under the harsh glare of a deposition, and there's a very strong chance it won't go well for him."

Watch video below or at this link.

Trump biographer explains why ex-president 'is a time-bomb in a deposition' www.youtube.com





NOW WATCH: 'Over half of the increased prices people are paying come from increases in corporate profits': Katie Porter grills macroeconomics expert

'Over half of the increased prices people are paying come from increases in corporate profits' www.youtube.com



