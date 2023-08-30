Revealed: Read Donald Trump's full transcript in Letitia James fraud suit

Donald Trump grossly inflated his assets, says Attorney General Letitia James, and now the full transcript in that civil fraud case is being revealed to the public.

In nearly 500 pages, and on tape, Trump is probed about his properties and business and whether or not he has lied about all of it on official documents.

Taken April 13, 2023, Trump explained that he was far too busy being president to handle his personal businesses. Under oath, the former president claimed to have saved millions of lives, indeed the whole world, from nuclear war. What's worse, he claimed, it still might happen.

"I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives. I think you would have nuclear holocaust (sic), if I didn't deal with North Korea. I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren't elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth," Trump claimed in the now-public deposition.

Read the full transcript in the embed below or at the link here.



