Trump prepares to lob 'grenade' at DeSantis and 'nothing is off the table': report

Politico has published a lengthy report about what is says is the "grenade" that former President Donald Trump is preparing to lob at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and the publication writes that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to attacks.

Among other things, Trump's team is preparing an opposition research file that will accuse DeSantis of being an "extremely lenient prosecutor" on child pornography cases during his tenure an assistant U.S. attorney.

The publication notes that the Trump team's case against DeSantis for being soft on child pornography is misleading in the same way that Republican attacks on Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson were misleading, as the plea deals that he signed for offenders were well within normal standards.

"To make any allegation that he was soft on any kind of case, especially child pornography, is just ludicrous," Ronald Henry, a retired assistant U.S. Attorney who supervised DeSantis during his time as a prosecutor, told Politico. "It defies the logic of what I saw in the office or what my office would let happen."

This line of attack on DeSantis also appears to be a dog whistle to Trump's QAnon-believing supporters who believe Trump is working to uncover a vast conspiracy involving blood-drinking Satanist pedophiles.

Trump has already promoted posts on his Truth Social site accusing DeSantis of being a "groomer," so this new line of attack would tie in with previous Trump smears against the Florida governor.