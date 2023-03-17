Florida GOP lawmakers want nothing to do with Trump-DeSantis civil war: report

Florida Republican lawmakers are staying out of the brewing civil war between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

The potential rivals are charting a collision course heading into the 2024 GOP presidential primary, but the state's congressional delegation aren't choosing sides at this point and instead say only that "the next president will be from Florida," reported Politico.

“The most important thing is, Florida will be in the mix,” said first-term Rep. Aaron Bean, who compared the situation to the novel and film "Sophie's Choice" but praised DeSantis, his former colleague in the state Senate.

Most GOP lawmakers declined to offer an on-the-record comment about the budding rivalry, even if they'd made a personal decision.

“Oh, wow -- you really are trying to get me into a situation here,” said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), who said he had "pretty much" made up his mind but declined to say more. “I don’t need to make myself a target for a year.”

Even under the cloak of anonymity, some Republicans refused to give a firm answer.

“Do you think I want to talk about that?" one Republican said. "You think I’m crazy?”

Two Florida Republicans -- both of whom are rabidly pro-Trump anyway -- have already endorsed the former president.

“Who am I supporting, Gov. DeSantis or Trump? Trump,” said first-term Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. “I love DeSantis. I don’t think anyone will ever be able to compete with him as governor and I’ll be sad to see if he leaves early. I hope he doesn’t, but I love them both.”

Gaetz and DeSantis were once tight while serving together in Congress and during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, but their relationship isn't so strong anymore.

“I have no ill will, " Gaetz said, "but we are not as close as we once were when I was his transition chairman."