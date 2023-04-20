Trump twists knife into DeSantis by inviting Florida Republicans for Mar-a-Lago endorsement bash

Donald Trump is trying to muscle Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis out of the 2024 presidential race before he officially enters by gobbling up endorsements from many of the state's Republican lawmakers.
The former president and his allies have been working the phones to land the backing of Florida's GOP delegation, capitalizing on the governor's infamous aloofness, and Trump announced an event Thursday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort to shine a spotlight on those endorsements.
"A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight," Trump posted on his Truth Social website. "Our support is almost universal in Florida and throughout the USA. They remember fondly all of the incredible things I did while in office, one of the most successful Administrations in History. Will be a great night!"
Trump had reportedly planned to dribble out the announcements one by one in hopes of spooking the governor, who has frustrated his state's GOP legislators with his attacks on Disney, but the ex-president apparently decided to make a splash with the Mar-a-Lago event.
