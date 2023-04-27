Ron DeSantis plans to keep everyone hanging for 2024 announcement: report

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 14, 2023. (Shutterstock.com)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to leave everyone hanging another few weeks before officially entering the 2024 presidential race, according to a report Thursday.
The presumed challenger to former President Donald Trump, who announced his own re-election campaign late last year, plans to launch an exploratory committee in the middle of next month with an eye on possibly making an official announcement in mid-June, reported Forbes.
DeSantis is seen as the strongest Republican challenger to Trump, although the ex-president leads him by double digits in most polls, and the governor's support has diminished in recent weeks.
Many of his supporters have recently expressed frustration that he has not yet officially entered the race.