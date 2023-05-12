'A mess!' Trump taunts Ron DeSantis and declares he needs a 'personality transplant!'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday put out a new video attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he described as needing "a personality transplant."

In the video, which was posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump taunted DeSantis for not getting the endorsements of several key Florida lawmakers despite supposedly having close working relationships with them.

He then suggested that DeSantis' lack of people skills were to blame for his failure to get their endorsements.

"When it comes to lack of personality, Ron would be in a class with Asa Hutchison," Trump claimed, referring to the former Arkansas governor who is polling in the single digits among 2024 GOP primary voters. "And that's not good!"

Trump then slammed DeSantis for his recent trip abroad, which Trump described as a "total bomb."

"They didn't even know what he was doing there!" the former president said. "What are you doing here, Ron, why are you here? It was a mess!"

Trump has spent the last several weeks lobbing all manner of attacks on DeSantis, whom polls suggest is the only Republican even close to the former president's numbers in the polls.

Among other things, Trump has promoted memes that baseless accuse DeSantis of being a "groomer" to teenage girls, while also making more substantive attacks on the Florida governor's past embrace of Tea Party-era tax-and-spend policies.