Trump spreads new 'roomer' about Ron DeSantis is typo-plagued Truth Social post

Donald Trump spread a political rumor about one of the leading challengers to his 2024 re-election campaign.

The former president shared the gossipy tidbit -- which he misspelled as "roomer" -- that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might drop out of the Republican presidential primary to challenge Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for the U.S. Senate.

"Roomer (sic) are (sic) strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?"



It's not clear where Trump got his information about DeSantis, whose presidential campaign has stalled after entering as the top challenger to the ex-president, but former Republican strategist Rick Wilson passed along the same rumor last week.

"Hot Tallahassee rumor just landed in my lap," Wilson posted last Tuesday on X. "'Wait until DeSantis primaries Rick Scott.'"