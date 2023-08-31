Trump cranks up attacks on DeSantis as governor tries to respond to historic hurricane

Former President Donald Trump cranked up his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just one day after a Category 3 hurricane slammed into the Sunshine State.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump lobbed accusations of corruption at DeSantis and blamed him for rising costs in electricity and home insurance.

"So now it is learned that Governor Ron DeSanctimonious unnecessarily approved a 20% hike in Florida Electricity Rates, the largest in history (by far!), after taking a 9.5 Million Dollar Campaign Contribution from 'money machine' Florida Power and Light, and subsidiaries," Trump wrote. "Next up to check out is the Insurance Industry, where DeSanctus gave up the store. His campaign and poll numbers have 'CRASHED' to a point where it doesn’t much matter anymore, but what a shame for Florida!"

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

DeSantis this week is taking a break from the campaign trail to respond to the devastation caused by Hurricane Idalia, which hit Florida's Gulf Coast on Monday morning with sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.

During a Monday news conference, DeSantis dropped his usual culture war rhetoric and instead delivered by-the-books warnings to Floridians to stay out of the storm's destructive path.

None of this was enough to stop Trump from lobbing fresh attacks against him, however.