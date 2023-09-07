Former U.S. President Donald Trump (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was supposed to be the Republican Party's savior from former President Donald Trump. But it hasn't worked out that way — he is flagging in polls and mired in bad press and scandals, while Trump appears to be cruising to another nomination despite having been impeached twice and despite
"The dread is palpable" among Republicans who want a candidate other than Trump, wrote Christian Vanderbrouk for The Bulwark — but they should look in the mirror when asking why this is happening, because they "have no one to blame but themselves."
"We can stipulate that the team behind Ron DeSantis has done their candidate no favors. But reserve the lion’s share of blame for the conservative movement as a whole, which acceded to the purge of anti-Trump leaders like Liz Cheney and stifled criticism of the January 6th riot," wrote Vanderbrouk. "As a result, Trump is virtually untouchable within the party. His personal corruption, his criminal behavior, and his offenses against the American people and the Constitution are all taboo subjects for his leading primary opponent" — meanwhile DeSantis says nothing to criticize Trump except that maybe he isn't electable.
In the immediate aftermath of the January 6 attack, many establishment Republicans seemed to be coalescing around kicking Trump out of the party, with several GOP congressmen and senators voting to impeach and remove him, and even some GOP leaders suggesting he should resign. They swiftly covered up or walked back these sentiments, and most of the Republicans who voted to remove Trump either retired or were defeated in primaries — preserving Trump's grip over the party. This was solidified when the GOP voted to remove one of Trump's fiercest critics in GOP leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), from her caucus leadership role.
"[T]he act of purging Cheney was decisive in extinguishing that narrative within the party mainstream. Instead of a much-needed reckoning after January 6th, the movement capitulated, sidelining anyone who failed to truckle to Trump," wrote Vanderbrouk, exemplified best by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who called the January 6 attack an act of "terrorism," groveling for mercy and taking it back under former Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson's fury.
The upshot is that now, Trump is not only leading, his opponents in the primary are chasing after his positions, with DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy even adopting his isolationist stance on Ukraine.
"The idea that a candidate could triangulate their way around Trump — that a conservative could outflank him with performative 'own the libs' antics — was always a fantasy," concluded Vanderhouk. "The conservative movement lacks both the will and the capacity to stop Trump. Their plan to nudge him aside only made him stronger."
Speaking to CNN on Thursday, attorney David Schoen argued that Trump was likely to take the plunge and open himself up to cross-examination during the high-stakes trials scheduled to take place next year.
"Donald Trump believes he is a great communicator, he has proven to be a great communicator," Schoen said. "So I would expect him to testify."
"You would expect him to...?" she began. "Okay. You would expect him to testify.
Schoen's belief that Trump would testify stands in contrast to the beliefs of many other legal analysts, including Elie Mystal, who said on Wednesday that Trump could not testify without getting himself into further legal jeopardy.
"If he testifies, he will lie," he said. "And he will catch himself another indictment, this time for perjury... No lawyer, no lawyer who has been through, I would say, three months of law school would dare to put Trump on the stand to lie some more."
For approximately 80% of the world’s population, the first stop after catching a cold or breaking a bone isn’t the hospital — maybe because there isn’t one nearby, or they can’t afford it. Instead, the first step is consulting traditional medicine, which cultures around the world have been using for thousands of years.
Traditional medicine encompasses the healing knowledge, skills and practices used by a variety of cultures and groups.
Examples of traditional medicine include herbal medicine; acupuncture; Tui Na – which is a type of massage originating in China; Ayurveda – which is an ancient system of promoting health through diet, exercise and lifestyle from India; and Unani – which is another ancient system of health from South Asia, balancing key aspects of the mind, body and spirit.
In recognizing that traditional medicine and other alternative forms of healing are critical sources of health care for many people worldwide, the World Health Organization and the government of India co-hosted their first-ever Traditional Medicine Summit. The summit took place in August 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India.
August 2023 marked the WHO’s first global summit on traditional medicine.
The summit brought together health care policymakers, traditional medicine workers and users, international organizations, academics and private sector stakeholders from 88 WHO member states. Leaders at the summit aimed to share best practices and scientific evidence and data around traditional medicine.
As researchers interested in how to provide patients both in the U.S. and around the globe with the best possible medical care, we were interested in the summit’s findings. Understanding traditional medicine can help health care professionals create sustainable, personalized and culturally respectful practices.
An herbalist sorts herbs at the Great China Herb Company in Chinatown in San Francisco. Herbal medicine is one form of traditional medicine. AP Photo/Eric Risberg
Many factors may influence whether someone chooses traditional medicine, such as age and gender, religion, education and income level, and distance to travel for treatment. Cultural factors may also influence people’s use of traditional medicine.
In China, for example, as more people have embraced Western culture, fewer have chosen traditional medicine. In contrast, many African migrants to Australia continue to use traditional medicine to express their cultural identity and maintain a cohesive ethnic community. A patient’s preference for traditional medicine often has significant personal, environmental and cultural relevance.
A framework for traditional medicine
Countries have been pushing the WHO to study and track data on traditional medicine for years. In the past, WHO has developed a “traditional medicine strategy” to help member states research, integrate and regulate traditional medicine in their national health systems.
The practice of traditional medicine varies greatly between countries, depending on how accessible it is and how culturally important it is in each country. To make traditional medicine safer and more accessible on a broader scale, it’s important for policymakers and public health experts to develop standards and share best practices. The WHO summit was one step toward that goal.
The WHO also aims to collect data that could inform these standards and best practices. It is conducting the Global Survey on Traditional Medicine in 2023. As of August, approximately 55 member states out of the total 194 have completed and submitted their data.
Acupuncture – a case study in safety and efficacy
Some traditional medicine practices such as acupuncture have shown consistent and credible benefits, and have even started to make it into mainstream medicine in the U.S. But leaders at the summit emphasized a need for more research on the efficacy and safety of traditional medicine.
Acupuncture is an example of a form of traditional healing that’s been implemented on a wide scale in the U.S. It has a variety of benefits, including no risk of addiction. AP Photo/M. Spencer Green
Still, acupuncture is the most commonly used traditional medicine practice across countries, with 113 WHO member states acknowledging their citizens practiced acupuncture in 2019.
Interestingly, battlefield acupuncture has successfully treated many U.S. military members, for example, for pain reduction. It is simple to use, transportable and has no risk of addiction.
There’s also some evidence supporting the use of traditional medicine, including acupuncture, meditation and yoga to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
However, acupuncture practitioners aren’t trained in a uniform way across countries. To provide guidelines for best practice, the WHO developed standardized benchmarks for practicing acupuncture in 2021. The WHO aims to develop similar standards for other forms of traditional medicine as well.
Interest in traditional medicine is growing among those who have mainly used conventional medicine in the past. More research and collaborative efforts to develop safety standards can make traditional medicine accessible to all who seek it.