Bizarre Trump video trashes DeSantis and suggests GOP rival may not join 2024 race

Donald Trump assailed his presumed top Republican rival Wednesday in a new video in which he suggested his frenemy may not even join the race.

The former president blasted Ron DeSantis over the Florida governor’s past support for privatizing Social Security and Medicare, entitlements that Trump has pledged not to cut should he be elected.

DeSantis in 2012 said he supported such plans, CNN reports.

“We're getting lots of job requests from people currently working for the Social Security, Medicare-cutting 'DeSanctimonious' campaign,” Trump says in the video.

“Ron’s poll numbers are dropping so fast and furious that many people are speculating he’s not going to run.”

Trump also took aim at strategist Jeff Roe, who is leading a pro-DeSantis PAC.

“He just hired 'kiss of death' Jeff Roe. He’s the kiss of death,” Trump said. “I can tell you a lot of the people that we defeated who were represented by Jeff Roe.”

Trump bragged about his poll numbers before taking parting shots at DeSantis and President Joe Biden.

“He’s going to help Ron, but I don’t think he’s going to help him much because I'm leading in Texas by 42 points and Iowa and New Hampshire by a lot overall by close to 40 (points) and by 10 against the scammer Joe Biden.”

Watch the video below or click here.



