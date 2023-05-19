Trump taunts 'tough guy' DeSantis in latest attack
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Donald Trump launched yet another attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Friday, just days before the Florida lawmaker is expected to formally announce his bid to run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Citing DeSantis' war with Disney that resulted in the entertainment giant canceling a billion-dollar development in the Sunshine State, the former president claimed DeSantis' attempt to play "tough guy" has fallen on its face.

On Truth Social, he first compared DeSantis favorably to Democratic governors before launching his broadside.

"When the Ron DeSanctimonious facts come out, you will see that he is better than most Democrat Governors, but very average, at best, against Republican Governors," he wrote.

He then added, "How about the fact that he had the third most deaths of any State, as Governor, on the China Virus. Even Cuomo did better, #4. He shut down everything, EVEN HIS BEACHES. Other Republican Govs didn’t. Look at the Disney MESS, could have worked an easy settlement, but no, he wanted the Fake News to show what a tough guy he is. He’s not!"

2024 Elections SmartNews