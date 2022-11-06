Trump dials back attacks on Ron DeSantis after angering fans
President Trump concludes his campaign speech at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

The Fox network wrote on Sunday that the former president infuriated his own supporters at a weekend rally by attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) just days ahead of the midterm election.

Donald Trump is no DeSantis fan, particularly if he's running for president in 2024. Attacking him as "Ron DeSanctimonious" at the Pennsylvania rally, Trump then landed back in Florida for a Miami rally on Sunday afternoon.

He immediately drew attacks from conservative leaders alleging that DeSantis was far better than Trump could ever hope to be because he could actually get things done.

"What an idiot," tweeted Rod Dreher, the senior editor at The American Conservative. "DeSantis is a far more effective leader of the Right than Trump was, if, that is, you expect a leader to get a lot done, rather than just talking about it and owning the libs."

Those comments from the right appeared to do the trick, scaring Trump back into his lane. By Sunday afternoon's event, Trump was singing a different tune, calling for his audience to "vote MAGA," though he stopped short of promoting DeSantis directly. He would only comment that DeSantis was going to win and asked the crowd to elect "wonderful Marco Rubio," who Trump previously feuded with. And then simply said people should vote for DeSantis too.

Pro-Trump loyalists have already started to respond to the rivalry before either man has announced their candidacies. One meme showed Trump as a surfer with DeSantis dropping in on his wave, wiping out bad, and Trump taking his surfboard.

See the Trump comments in the video below:

