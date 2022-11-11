Trump will 'scorched-earth humiliate' Ron DeSantis if he tries to take him on: GOP strategist

On MSNBC Thursday, Never Trump Republican strategist Sarah Longwell outlined how former President Donald Trump will make Ron DeSantis' political career a living hell if he dares to challenge him for the presidential nomination in 2024.

This came after Trump posted a lengthy manifesto pre-emptively attacking DeSantis on his Truth Social platform earlier in the evening, reusing his recently coined "Ron DeSanctimonious" nickname and even suggesting that he "sent in the FBI and U.S. Attorneys" to Broward County in 2018 to stop the "ballot theft" and ensure DeSantis was declared the winner of his first election.

"My big fear is what happens is Donald Trump declares," said Longwell. "This is what he wants, right? He wants to freeze the field. He wants to get out early and make sure nobody runs against him. I think that would be awful for the Republican Party."

"For America, too," agreed anchor Chris Hayes.

"Yeah," said Longwell. "There is a real risk. You can't, analytically, not understand that there is a risk to Ron DeSantis' career and anybody's career who goes toe to toe with this guy. Trump is not out to beat you. He is out to scorched-earth humiliate you and your career. He will say that your dad murdered JFK and call your wife ugly. He is the worst person in politics. If you are younger, like Ron DeSantis, do you just wait it out for four years or do you risk that?"

"A lot of that comes out of whether or not Ron DeSantis is a good enough politician, and genuinely believes he's a good enough politician, to handle that," added Longwell.

Watch below or at this link.