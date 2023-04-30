Trump pouts over Florida bill allowing DeSantis run: 'I couldn’t care less if Ron DeSanctus runs'

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at state lawmakers in Florida on Sunday after a bill was passed that will allow Ron DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor first.

The new legislation would exempt presidential candidates from the state's "Resign to Run" law.

"I couldn't care less if Ron DeSanctus runs," Trump wrote on his Trump Social platform, "but the problem is the Bill he is about to sign, which allows him to run without resigning from being Governor, totally weakens Election Integrity in Florida."

"Instead of getting tough, and doing what the people want (same day voting, Voter ID, proof of Citizenship, paper ballots, hand count, etc.) this Bill guts everything," he continued. "It will allow dirty Voter rolls to get dirtier, weakens transparency, and is a total mess. It's simple, all we want is a Free and Fair Election, and an honest count."