UK business leaders dump on 'low-wattage' Ron DeSantis after overseas visit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) was reportedly described by U.K. business leaders as "low-wattage" and "horrendous" in his presentation at a dinner on Friday that capped off his overseas trip.



DeSantis, who was recently smacked down in a scathing letter by a state prosecutor who said DeSantis had a "dilapidated presidential campaign," met with more than 50 representatives of U.K. business interests as part of an event billed as a mission to build economic ties between Florida and nations around the world, according to Politico, which also noted that the trip "has been widely seen in Washington as a chance for DeSantis to present himself as a statesman on the world stage."

DeSantis failed to impress many of the attendees at the event, according to the Saturday Politico report.

"For several of those present, however, the statesmanship was lacking," the article states. "One U.K. business figure said DeSantis 'looked bored' and 'stared at his feet' as he met with titans of British industry in an event co-hosted by Lloyd’s of London — the world’s largest insurance marketplace."

“He had been to five different countries in five days and he definitely looked spent, but his message wasn’t presidential,” one individual reportedly told Politico. “He was horrendous.”

That wasn't the only negative feedback that was reported in the Politico article:

"A second business figure who was in the room said it was a 'low-wattage' performance and that 'nobody in the room was left thinking, ‘this man’s going places’'," the piece says. "They said: 'It felt really a bit like we were watching a state-level politician. I wouldn’t be surprised if [people in attendance] came out thinking ‘that’s not the guy’."



