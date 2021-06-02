CNN's Jim Acosta thinks Trump is promoting wild conspiracy theories because he's 'desperate for attention

On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Jim Acosta broke down the implications of former President Donald Trump's full embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories that he will be "reinstated" as president.

"It is potentially very dangerous to hear this talk from the former president, who still has an enormous amount of supporters out there," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"It reminds me of what I heard from Trump's allies during the time of the insurrection, that Donald Trump has lost it. Lost his mind," said Acosta. "To be talking about this sort of thing. Whoever he talks about it with. I talked to someone that's known Trump for a long time and said he is desperate for attention and coverage from us. This is a way to go about it."

"You have a whole bunch of insurrectionists not rounded up and could pose a threat to the U.S. Capitol or whatever in Washington, D.C.," said Acosta. "Why would the supporters want to throw the lives away fighting for this man? This is somebody that lost the House, the Senate, the White House, and today lost his blog. They pulled the plug on the website, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. The biggest loser we have seen in political history going back generations."

