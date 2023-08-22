IT supervisor's flip is only the beginning in Trump docs case: Mueller prosecutor

It was revealed by the Justice Department on Tuesday that "Trump Employee 4," also known as the IT supervisor who oversaw the security cameras at Mar-a-Lago, has flipped. Legal analyst Andrew Weissmann thinks he's only the beginning.

Yuscil Taveras, previously identified as "Trump Employee 4" by CNN, changed his testimony on Donald Trump the moment he was able to obtain new counsel that was not paid by the former president. Previously, Taveras told the special counsel's team that he couldn't recall details about the security cameras. That testimony has now been recanted.

Weissmann, who previously served as special counsel Robert Mueller's senior prosecutor, told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that "this is how you get cooperating witnesses."

"This looks to me like you have the Mar-a-Lago IT guy went and either did an interview or gave grand jury testimony that the government could prove was false, and it is also an indictment in a colloquial sense of the legal system when you have so-called house council," said Weissmann.

He compared it to former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson who previously had a Trump-appointed lawyer, changed that lawyer, and then began giving a lot of details to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

"I saw it all the time in Enron," Weissmann said. He previously served as a prosecutor for the DOJ on the Enron white-collar case. "I saw it all the time in mob cases, having handled those at the beginning of my career, where house counsel is not looking out for the interests of the person who they represent. And so here the person wisely got separate counsel."

He was one of three staffers charged in the case, including Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

"Here with independent counsel — you have somebody who has flipped and is clearly an insider saying what it is that the three charged defendants -- Mr. Trump, Mr. Nauta, and Mr. De Oliveira, did in connection with the obstruction scheme," continued Weissmann. "It's not surprising that you would have more than those three people. In fact, I suspect there are quite a few more. And this is how you make a case. You do that, but it is really important that people have independent counsel."

