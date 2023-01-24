Trump’s legal team thinks Pence having documents changes everything: report

CNN's national security reporter, Zachary Cohen, spoke to former President Donald Trump's legal team after the news broke that Mike Pence had classified documents in his Indiana home. According to the lawyers, it changes everything.

It was announced on Tuesday that unknown to Pence, among the items taken from his time in the White House were a few documents that were marked classified. Pence, like President Joe Biden, immediately contacted the FBI and handed over the information.

The Trump team thinks that it will make it difficult for prosecutors to justify bringing charges against the former president without charging Pence and Biden.

“They are all now linked in a way," the source told CNN.



Legal experts have maintained that there are huge differences between the two cases. Trump knowingly took the documents, and even plotted to make them public online, according to aide Kash Patel. Trump also refused to turn them over for a year and lied about having turned them all over.

The adage in political dramas is," it's never the crime, it's the coverup." In Trump's case, his intent will be proven by his behavior after the National Archives began to work with his office to get the documents back.

Trump took to his social media site on Tuesday to proclaim Pence's innocence and defending him as someone who "never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life."

The comments come two years after Trump railed against Pence for refusing to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021. The crowd of Trump's activists erected a gallows and chanted "hang Mike Pence," searching for him through the Capitol halls.