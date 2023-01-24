'Language like that is hurtful': George Santos fumes after GOP senator labels him a 'bunny boiler'
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) (L) stands with to Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is not happy with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) after the Louisiana Republican this week compared him to Glenn Close's deranged stalker character in the movie "Fatal Attraction."

In an interview with reporters on Monday, Kennedy said that Santos was "nutty as a fruitcake" over his serial fabrications of every aspect of his life.

"That is why I called him a bunny boiler," Kennedy said of Santos. "I don't know if you've seen 'Fatal Attraction' but there are people like that out there."

Santos responded to Kennedy's jibes on his official congressional Twitter account on Tuesday by claiming he was highly offended that a fellow Republican would make such cruel statements about him.

"I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I've respected would use such derogatory language against me," Santos wrote. "Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress."

Santos has faced calls to resign from multiple Republicans in his home state of New York after it was revealed that he lied about his academic, work, and familial history. However, so far House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is dealing with a very slim majority in the House of Representatives, has said Santos deserves to remain in office for the time being.

