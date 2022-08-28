'Where are all the Trump defenders now?': former Republican Party chairman

Former Republican Party chair, Gov. Michael Steele (R-MD), covered for Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC Sunday as Donald Trump's classified document scandal grows worse and more serious.

"A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. This course comes after a redacted copy of the FBI affidavits which was used to justify the search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Mar-a-Lago 'home,' which was unsealed on Friday," Steele said. "Beginning that the FBI uncovered 184 classified documents back in January, including some marked top secret. There is one looming question here: where are all the Trump defenders now? I am old enough to remember when some Republicans were shouting in from rooftops, that the search was an abuse of power. According to Axios, there is a growing feeling among Trump's allies that the search was justified. Just listen to a GOP strategist Karl Rove had to say."

Rove, a conservative extremist, told the Fox network that stealing classified information is wrong, an opinion that has been only loosely suggested on the network in the past week.

Raw Story made the same observation last week. Republicans who were once calling out Trump for stealing documents are now suddenly very quiet. The New York Times similarly observed that Republicans were once outraged by the search of Mar-a-Lago, but now that more information is being revealed about what Trump took from the government, they too have gone silent.

See Steele's comments below:

