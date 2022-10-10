Trump sounded 'guilty and scared' during his latest rally rant: Former federal prosecutor
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance found former President Donald Trump's recent rant at his rally to be very telling, as she believes he sounded "guilty and scared."

Over the weekend, Trump railed against the investigation into his hoarding of top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and he strangely tried to implicate the late former President George H.W. Bush for purportedly also endangering national security.

"George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them," Trump told rallygoers. "So they're in a bowling alley-slash-Chinese restaurant."

Reacting on Twitter, Vance argued that this latest Trump ploy reeked of desperation.

READ MORE: Herschel Walker represents a new low for GOP -- 'even more than the Access Hollywood tape': Morning Joe

"In my experience as a prosecutor, people say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared," she wrote.

In a lengthier analysis of Trump's legal situation posted on her Substack page, Vance broke down new revelations that Trump told his lawyers to offer the government a deal in which he would return the top-secret documents they requested if they gave him other documents related to the investigation into his campaign's contacts with Russian operatives.

According to Vance, this will make it much easier for the Department of Justice to establish criminal intent, and will also make it inexplicable if Trump is not prosecuted.

"Not even Trump’s minions were foolish enough to raise the 'deal' with government officials, but, along with reporting Trump packed up boxes himself, it goes a long way towards establishing Trump knew what he had and knew he wasn’t entitled to have it," she wrote. "And all of this makes it still more likely that DOJ is going to have to prosecute the former president, whether it wants to or not, unless it wants to let the rule of law die on its watch."

SmartNews