Herschel Walker represents a new low for GOP -- 'even more than the Access Hollywood tape': Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shamed Republican senators for rallying around Georgia candidate Herschel Walker.

The former NFL star has been engulfed in an ongoing abortion scandal, but the "Morning Joe" host said that's just the tip of the iceberg for what should be disqualifying character issues -- which include credible claims of domestic abuse and neglect.

"Listen up, Rick Scott just said that Georgia values is holding a gun to woman's head and saying you're going to pull the trigger and kill her," Scarborough said. "That's what Rick Scott says. Rick Scott says Georgia values is having four children that you abandon --four that we know so far, four that you do not raise. He says that Georgia values are lying. I mean, in real time, we saw on this show when this woman was brought up, Walker lied and he goes, like, she doesn't exist, I don't know who this person is, and then we find out that this person that Walker says on the campaign trail to Georgia voters, Georgia values, a politician lying through his teeth about abortions, a politician lying through his teeth about children that he's the father of who he's abandoned, four children."

"He says the woman doesn't exist," Scarborough added. "At the same time, the woman is texting his wife, at the same time the woman is talking to the New York Times, at the same time the woman is saying not only did I have one abortion because he pressured me to do it, he wanted me to have a second abortion and I refused to do it, so that was the end of our relationship. Walker says this woman doesn't exist, and yet in 2014 he started paying child support for the child that his girlfriend refused to abort."

Scarborough said Walker's character issues represented a new nadir for a Republican Party that presented Donald Trump as its presidential nominee.

"We're all humans, we all sin, we all make mistakes -- that's not the problem," Scarborough said. "The problem is that he has abandoned four children, and one of those children started all this by coming out saying he refused to be a dad to any of us, he just continued going out having sex with other women instead of being our dad, and this really is the Republican [Party] at its lowest point. I think even more than the 'Access Hollywood' tape. Rick Scott talks about Georgia values and says he's coming in to endorse a guy who's abandoned four children, paid for abortions, lied about the abortions, put a gun up to a woman's head, said he was going to kill her -- never has denied that. He's just lying through his teeth."

"Speaking for myself here, the least, the single least qualified candidate for the United States Senate that I've ever seen win his party's or her party's nomination," Scarborough added, "and Republicans like Tom Cotton, who is so morally self-righteous rushing in to go, yes, I'm proud to support this guy who, again, made mistakes, we all made mistakes, we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God -- Jesus tells us that's. That's not the breaking news. The breaking news is he's still lying about the abortions, he's still lying about the children he abandoned. He's still lying about these women who were saying he abused them or neglected their children, and this is what Rick Scott supports. This is what Tom Cotton supports. This is what the Republican Party of Donald Trump in 2022 supports. I've never seen anything like it."

