'No crime': Trump posts incoherent late-night rant as new reports further implicate him in docs scandal
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

Former President Donald Trump late on Wednesday posted an incoherent rant on his Truth Social platform after the Washington Post reported that the government has an insider witness who has implicated the former president in potential obstruction of justice.

Hours after the Post reported that a witness has told investigators that Trump personally ordered that top-secret government documents be moved to his personal residence even after he received a subpoena demanding their return, Trump took to Truth Social to claim that no crime had been committed.

"There is no 'crime' having to do with the storage of documents at Mar-a- Lago, only in the minds of the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country, and were just forced by the Courts to give me back much of what they took (STOLE?) during their unprecedented and unnecessary break in of my home," the former president wrote.

In reality, the government has not been forced to return the documents they seized, as they are not the property of the twice-impeached former president. Additionally, executing a lawful search warrant is not a "break in."

RELATED: His 'goose is cooked': Legal experts say new Trump bombshell is ‘aggravating factor’ that makes an indictment more likely

Trump concluded his rant by by falsely claiming that former presidents are the rightful owners of highly sensitive intelligence documents, including information about foreign nations' nuclear programs.

"The Clinton 'Socks Case,' which is law, says it all belongs to 'the President,' NO CRIME, and the Presidential Record Act is simple, 'negotiate,' and NO CRIME," he wrote. "These people are CRAZY!!!"

