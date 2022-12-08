'Truly mind-boggling': CNN legal analyst stunned Trump held onto even more classified docs

On Wednesday, new reports revealed that, in addition to the highly-classified material found by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, another set of documents bearing classified markings was found in a Trump-owned Florida storage unit.

Speaking to CNN, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig was astonished that, after months of the Justice Department and National Archives asking and demanding that he return every such document in his possession, Trump had other stashes no one knew about.

"As you know, the former president has had plenty of opportunities to hand over these classified documents," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "How bad is it that they found more classified material after all of this?"

"Wolf, it's truly mind-boggling that even after all the chances Donald Trump has been given, he still has classified documents in his possession," said Honig. "Just going back through the timeline of this case, even though DOJ and Archives spent months upon months politely negotiating with Trump's team, even though the DOJ tried to easy way the subpoena, requiring Trump to turn over all the classified documents, even though Trump's lawyers represented to DOJ, we've now given you all the classified documents, even after DOJ executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago turns, out there's still at least two more documents Trump's team was holding."

This new development, Honig continued, means that the Justice Department may need to put out even more feelers at other Trump-owned locations to try to find more documents.

"DOJ has a difficult decision to make here," said Honig. "Are we satisfied, after all the misrepresentations, or are we going to have to take even more drastic measures, and perhaps execute search warrants at other properties?"

Watch below: