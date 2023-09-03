More Mar-a-Lago witnesses dump Trump-funded lawyer: court filing

It appears that a few more of the witnesses involved in the Mar-a-Lago document scandal have abandoned lawyer John Irving, who is being paid for by Donald Trump.

Just a few weeks ago it was revealed in a Justice Department filing that IT supervisor Yuscil Taveras found another attorney outside of Trump world attorney Stanley Woodward, and was beginning to set the record straight after giving false testimony to the grand jury. Now, it appears that in another filing for witness Carlos De Oliveira, lawyer John Irving revealed others are abandoning his services as well.

Page 2 of the filing says: "Further, undersigned counsel no longer represents those three individuals, and new independent counsel is being made available to advise them going forward."

It's unclear if these individuals have turned on Trump, however.

Legal analyst Allison Gill shared the filing Sunday, explaining that special counsel Jack Smith had filed a request for a conflict of interest hearing. Irving is opposing it, but the filing reveals a lot about what's happening behind the scenes.

"The Government does not assert that any actual conflict of interest exists between Mr. De Oliveira and the three potential witnesses that it might call at a trial that currently is scheduled to proceed nearly nine months from now, nor does it 'seek a specific remedy' from the Court," Irving wrote in the filing.

The conflict in question is whether a lawyer paid for by the defendant is a conflict of interest.

"It appears that the other three witnesses repped by Irving have gotten new lawyers, too," wrote Gill. "So now it appears that everyone who gets advice from a lawyer not paid for by Trump has decided to tell the truth and has NOT BEEN INDICTED," Gill wrote on the site previously known as Twitter. She included "lol," meaning she was laughing out loud. "Since De Oliveria has filed his opposition to a conflict of interest hearing about his lawyer, there have been a few sealed entries."

The same thing happened with Woodward, she explained, with details about what the conflict is but asking for it to be under seal. Judge Aileen Cannon, presiding over the case, denied the request, saying it had to be public. Woodward then attacked Smith for not filing it under seal.

"Woodward even accused Jack Smith of releasing otherwise protected information without permission, but Jack Smith filed documents showing he got permission from the DC judge to disclose the details," continued Gill. It prompted her to wonder if Smith shared the details under seal why Irving has a conflict, similar to the way he did with Woodward.

"I'm willing to bet that we'll learn that Irvings other clients, just like Woodward's, were advised by a public defender, fired his a-s, and came clean. These Trump-paid lawyers do not want their clients to know they're f--king them over," explained Gill.

Read the full filing here and Gill's analysis here.