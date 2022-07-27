‘Ominous signs for Trump’: Legal expert explains why DOJ probe is probably further along than anyone suspects
Shutterstock

During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, the panel discussed the public perception of what's going on behind the scenes in regards to the Department of Justice's plans, if any, to prosecute former President Donald Trump in light of the evidence coming from the hearings held by the Jan. 6 committee.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night that the DOJ was investigating Trump’s actions as part of its criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said he thinks the DOJ is "much farther along in their criminal investigation of the insurrection -- not just the foot soldiers, but the command structure of the insurrection than any of us know."

"All of the data points are beginning to point toward Donald Trump, in fact, being under a federal criminal investigation in the grand jury, because prosecutors would not go off on some wild fishing expedition in the grand jury, asking pointed questions about a former president unless they'd been vetted up through the highest levels of the Department of Justice, so I think all of these indicators are pretty ominous signs for Donald Trump," Kirschner said.

RELATED: 'I was just doing my job as President': Trump lashes out at DOJ after bombshell investigation report

During eight televised public hearings, the House committee presented a roadmap for the head of the Justice Department to potentially follow.

Trump knew he lost the election -- his advisors told him so and his legal challenges went nowhere -- but he continued to insist it was "stolen" by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump pressured election officials in Georgia to "find" the votes he needed to win and tried to strongarm then vice president Mike Pence into not certifying the election results at the January 6 meeting of Congress.

Trump summoned his supporters to Washington, telling them in a fiery speech near the White House to "fight like hell."

He then sat back for three hours and watched on TV as his loyal backers violently attacked the Capitol in a bid to block congressional certification of Biden's victory.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Extremely awful' Trump children revealed their dark origin stories at their mother's funeral: columnist

As for specific crimes, legal analysts said that Trump could face at least two charges: "conspiracy to defraud the United States" for seeking to overturn the election results and "obstruction of an official proceeding" for the Capitol attack.

Obstruction of an official proceeding has been the charge most often used against the hundreds of Trump supporters arrested for breaching the Capitol.

Watch the video below or at this link.


With additional reporting by AFP

SmartNews Video