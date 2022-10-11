DOJ: Trump's new SCOTUS petition regarding documents has 3 fatal flaws

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday filled a 34-page response before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday in the case of Donald J. Trump vs. United States of America.

Trump filed the lawsuit after the conservative 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on an order from controversial Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon.

The DOJ began it's filing by noting all the points Trump did not challenge.

The filing listed three major flaws in Trump's emergency appeal.

First, DOJ argued that the Supreme Court would be unlikely to grant review if the 11th Circuit ultimately reverses Cannon's order.

Second, DOJ argued that Trump did not prove the 11th Circuit erred in its partial stay of Cannon's ruling.

Finally, DOJ argued that Trump will not suffer irreparable harm from the stay.

The filing was submitted by Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.