'Utter madness': Legal expert unloads on Trump's enablers at the DOJ for 'facilitating' his abuse of power

On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig tore into former President Donald Trump and his top lieutenants over the Justice Department spying scandal.

"It's not necessarily a crime, but I do want to be clear. This is utter madness," said Honig. "I just looked at these emails. They made me think of the worst, craziest emails that you'll get, those junk emails that go into your spam box, only these are coming from the White House to the U.S. Department of Justice. And this is really sort of the inevitable end result of four years of politicization of weaponization of the Justice Department by the White House."

"Of course, Donald Trump is primarily to blame for that, but he was not alone," continued Honig. "He had his enablers, other high-ranking people around him in the White House. It's their fault. It's also the fault of Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein and Matt Whitaker and Bill Barr, all of whom facilitated this over the four years and encouraged this idea that DOJ can and should be used for political purposes. Now, is it a crime? I don't think so. Is it a massive abuse of power? Absolutely."

"What can a new DOJ do?" Honig added. "Well, Merrick Garland needs to make clear, we do not interact with the White House. He's done a good job of that so far. They need to adopt specific internal guidance not yet on the books at DOJ saying, we do not interact with the White House except through very specified, narrow channels."

