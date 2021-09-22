Trump could be hit with lawsuits from Dominion employees after documents expose his 'obvious' lies: MSNBC legal analyst

This week, it was revealed that court documents obtained in the case from Dominion Voting Systems showed President Donald Trump, his staff and lawyers should have known that they were making false claims about election fraud.

While these internal Trump campaign memos are likely to heavily factor in the Dominion lawsuits, one MSNBC analyst noted that employees for the company may also have an opportunity to sue Trump and his lawyers as well.

Former Manhattan District Attorney Rebecca Roiphe explained that this recently discovered evidence is particularly hurtful to Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell's case with Dominion.

"First of all, it makes it seem like this is not a particularly controversial question," she said. "It's kind of obvious that these were lies. It's so obvious that the campaign itself knew they were lies. So, it makes it more difficult for them to claim, 'Oh, my God! We didn't know!' The standard is that they had to have either knowledge or reckless disregard of the truth. And that makes it easier to prove those two things."

When it comes to the issue of whether more lawsuits will come, she said that it's entirely possible based on these new revelations that others could come forward with suits.

"There is the possibility that Dominion or one of Dominion's former employees or current employees might bring another lawsuit or include defendants like Donald Trump or the Trump campaign because there is an increasing sense that they may have had knowledge that some things they were putting out were false when they put it out," Roiphe said. "That makes a pretty strong defamation case."

