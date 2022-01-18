Trump uses official presidential seal to promote his newly renovated golf course
President Donald Trump golfing (Twitter)

The Office of Former President Donald Trump on Monday pushed out promotional materials for his Florida golf course.

The former president's office is granted $1 million annually to navigate anything necessary to run an office for a former president. Generally, however, tax-payer funded operations aren't used to promote personal money-making schemes.

"I have just spent millions of dollars on the Blue Monster golf course at Trump National Doral in the heart of Miami," the official statement read. "Incredible what has been created. The Blue Monster is one of the greatest courses in the world, and a favorite of PGA tour players. Check it out! Also, will be applying for 2,300 units of luxury housing, retail, and commercial space in Phase 1 at Doral. This is perhaps the most exciting development in the Country—and the Blue Monster course coupled with the Red, Gold, and Silver, are setting records!"

Ahead of the pandemic, Doral wasn't doing very well. According to company documents obtained in 2019 by the Washington Post, the resort's net operating income had fallen by 69 percent since Trump's election.

And due to the coronavirus crisis, all of Trump's properties took a major financial hit. Forbes reported last year that Doral revenue crashed more than 40 percent in 2020, according to financial disclosures.

His document show "golf resort related revenues" of $44.2 million, which is a decrease from $77.2 million the property got in 2019.

It's unclear if that's the reason that Trump is urgently using his presidential powers to promote the property.

