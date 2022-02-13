Trump rants 'radical left Democrats' are to blame for latest Durham 'spying' claims between 2014 and 2017
Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in 2018. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

A new court filing by Donald Trump appointed lawyer John Durham presented another claim without providing any evidence. As a result, the former president is alleges in a new statement that there was a massive crime. He's also claiming that Republicans won't do anything to hold anyone accountable for it.

According to Trump's statement, former Secretary of State "Hillary Clinton and the Radical Left Democrats (sic)" spied on the Executive Office of the President.

Durham explained in his filing that this "spying" on the presidency began in 2014. So, it's unclear how Clinton, who was no longer in office, and the so-called "radical left Democrats" spied on former President Barack Obama, who was in office until Jan. 20, 2021.

"In addition, the more complete data assembled by Tech Executive-1 and his associates reflected that DNS lookups involving the EOP and Russian Phone Provider-1 began at least as early 2014 (i.e., during the Obama administration and years before Trump took office) – another fact which the allegations omitted," Durham said in his filing.

Durham made a filing Saturday saying that lawyer Michael Sussman, who was no longer working for the Democrats, shared a version of allegations about the Russian Alfa Bank with the CIA after Trump was inaugurated.

As legal expert Marcy Wheeler explained, "the frothy right is very excited that, among the data that someone heavily involved in cybersecurity like Rodney Joffe would have ready access to, was data that included the White House. They seem less interested that, to disprove the allegations Sussmann presented, Durham effectively (in their frothy minds) conducted the same 'spying' on EOP networks of President Obama that Durham insinuates Joffe did of Trump."

Durham made these announcements, but it's unclear if he's presented them to a grand jury and if that grand jury has seen the evidence. In the filing, however, Durham presents no evidence, only allegations. Meeting with the CIA isn't illegal and Durham hasn't charged Joffee with anything, nor has he indicated that Joffe knew what information he had before turning it over to the authorities.

It's unclear whether Durham will be able to charge anyone with a crime for anything he claims he "found" in this nwe filing.

You can read Trump's full statement here.

