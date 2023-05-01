Trump lawyer Tacopina requests E. Jean Carroll mistrial in dawn filing
Members of former U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team, including (L-R) Susan Necheles, Todd Blanche and Joe Tacopina depart Trump Tower en route to a court appearance on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

According to a report from ABC7, Donald Trump attorney Joe Tacopina has requested a mistrial in the case in the Manhattan courtroom where writer E. Jean Carroll has accused the former president of rape and defamation.

With the trial expected to resume on Monday, the attorney made the filing at dawn, attacking Judge Lewis Kaplan's conduct during the four day trial.

The report states, "Defense attorney Joe Tacopina said the judge has mischaracterized elements of the case and improperly shut down certain lines of questioning during cross examination. Tacopina said he should have been allowed to explore why Carroll did not pursue security camera footage from the store and why Carroll did not go to the police following the alleged rape."

In his filing, he wrote, "Proof that Plaintiff never attempted to determine if any such footage of the parties existed constitutes circumstantial evidence that her accusation is false."

"Tacopina also questioned Judge Lewis Kaplan's admonishment of a social media post by Eric Trump that revealed LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman is finding Carroll's case," ABC7 is also reporting.

