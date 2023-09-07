Judge in E. Jean Carroll case is 'out of patience' with Trump's 'gamesmanship': legal expert

Reflecting on the day Donald Trump's lawyers had in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, where he is facing his second defamation trial for comments he made about writer E. Jean Carroll, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance claimed that Judge Lewis Kaplan and Carroll attorney Roberta Kaplan (no relation) have made it clear they are wise to his delaying tactics.

And, as she noted, his attorneys' actions are doing nothing to delay the inevitable.

According to CNBC, Judge Kaplan, "...said the upcoming trial for Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump will only deal with the question of how much the former president should pay her in monetary damages for defaming her. Normally, a jury would determine at trial whether a defendant is liable for civil damages claimed by a plaintiff."

As Vance pointed out on her Substack platform, all of the Trump's legal team's maneuvers were unceremoniously shot down.

"Trump wanted the amount of damages he will have to pay to be offset by Carroll’s previous award of damages against him. The Judge told him no dice," she wrote before adding, "Trump had also asked the Judge to stay the January trial, pending his appeal on 'absolute presidential immunity.' The Judge denied his request as frivolous and told Trump no more delays."

With that in mind she wrote, "The best part of today’s action was an early morning filing from Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, opposing Trump’s request to stay the trial."

"Kaplan doesn’t pull any punches in her sharp but witty pleadings. Like the Judge, she’s out of patience with Trump, but in an entirely professional way, calling out his 'commitment to procedural gamesmanship' and noting Trump previously requested an 'expedited trial' before losing the first case."

"Consistency is a virtue in court. Trump lacks it," she quipped.

