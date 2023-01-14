'She's mentally sick!': Transcript shows Trump lobbed insults at E. Jean Carroll while under oath

The veil is now lifting on former President Donald Trump's behind-the-scenes behavior during his legal proceedings regarding the defamation lawsuit filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s in a dressing room at a then-popular luxury apparel retailer in Manhattan. Carroll used a new law in the state of New York called the Adult Survivors Act to file civil charges against Trump. Trump has denied the accusation and repeatedly made derogatory remarks Carroll when denying the charges.

A federal judge recently released select parts of the transcript of Trump's deposition from last October.

In the transcript, Trump hurls insults at Carroll, calling her, "not my type" and even questioning her mental health by labeling her a "nut job."

"I know nothing about her," Trump said in the deposition, as flagged by Law and Crime News. "I think she is sick, mentally sick."

At one point, Trump even admits the tone deaf response his answers suggest.

"I will tell you I made that statement, and I said, while it's politically incorrect, she's not my type," Trump said. "And that is 100 percent true. She is not my type."

Trump also turned his ire at lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who in the past has represented Trump's niece and Mary Trump.

"You are a political operative also," Trump said directly to Kaplan. "You're a disgrace."

Trump has continued to deny even knowing Carroll, saying that their interaction has been limited to a random meeting at a charity event over 30 years ago.