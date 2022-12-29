Trump revives racist attack on Elaine Chao while attacking her purported 'big relationship with China'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night launched yet another racist attack on Elaine Chao, whom he accused of being compromised by the Chinese government despite the fact that she was born in Taiwan and immigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, the former president baselessly alleged that Chao's husband, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has been caving to Senate Democrats because of his and Chao's ties to China.
"Something is going on with Mitch McConnell and all of the terrible and virtually automatic 'surrenders' he makes to the Marxist Democrats, like on the $1.7 Trillion 'Ominous' Bill," Trump wrote. "Could have killed it using the Debt Ceiling, or made it MUCH better in the Republican House. Nobody can be this stupid. Perhaps it has to do with his wife, Coco Chow, and their BIG relationships with China - A HISTORIC conflict of interest like no other!"
This is not the first time Trump has made racist attacks on Chao, whom he referred to as McConnell's "China-loving wife" in a post earlier this year in which he also declared McConnell had a "DEATH WISH."
