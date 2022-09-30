‘He has a death wish’: Trump rages at McConnell and his ‘China loving wife’ in new Truth Social rant

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday evening after President Joe Biden signed a bill to keep the United States government from shutting down at midnight.

The bill passed the Senate 72 to 25 on Thursday and it passed the House 230 to 201 before being signed by President Joe Biden.

"The continuing resolution extends current funding levels until Dec. 16, while also approving $12.4 billion in military and diplomatic spending to help Ukraine in its war against Russia. It also contains $18.8 billion for domestic disaster recovery efforts, including Western wildfires, floods in Kentucky and hurricanes in the Southeast," The Washington Post reported.

Trump, still permanently suspended from Twitter, complained about the deal on his Truth Social website.

"Is McConnell approving all of these trillions of dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the fake and highly destructive green new deal, and is willing to take the country down with him?" Trump asked.

"In any event, either reason is unacceptable," Trump wrote.

"He has a DEATH WISH," Trump continued. "Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!"

McConnell is married to Elaine Chao, who is Asian American. She served in Trump's cabinet as Secretary of Transportation from his first month in office until she resigned in protest on Jan. 7, 2021, citing the "traumatic and entirely avoidable" attack on the U.S. Capitol.











