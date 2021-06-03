Trump advisers beg him to let 2020 go — but OAN host assures him 'audits' could still prove he won: report

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that former President Donald Trump has remained obsessed with the idea that GOP-led ballot "audits" around the country could prove he was the real, even though his advisers have urged him to let it go — in part because a group of hardcore friends, including the host of a far-right TV program, have convinced him it's still possible.

This follows reports that he is convinced he could be "reinstated" as president later this year.

"Trump has rebuffed calls from some advisers to drop the matter, instead fixating on an ongoing Republican-commissioned audit in Arizona and plotting how to secure election reviews in other states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Georgia, according to advisers," reported Josh Dawsey and Rosalind Helderman. "He is most animated by the efforts in Fulton County, Ga., and Maricopa County, Ariz., according to two advisers who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations."

"Trump's interest has been fueled by conversations he has had with an array of figures who have publicly touted false claims of election fraud," said the report. "Among them, according to advisers, is Christina Bobb, a host at the One America News network who has privately discussed the Arizona audit with the former president and his team; Mike Lindell, the chief executive of the company MyPillow; and Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), who urged the state's congressional delegation to reject Biden's victory there last fall."

Lindell has taken credit for the idea that Trump could return to office by August, an idea also heavily embraced by QAnon supporters.