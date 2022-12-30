New transcript describes how Trump reacted when told he lost the election
Jartedc Kushner, Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan ofor AFP)

On Friday, Newsweek reported that newly released transcripts from the House January 6 Select Committee reveal what former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a key adviser in the Trump White House, testified about the former president's reaction when he was first told he lost the election.

Specifically, Kushner claims he barely reacted at all.

"On Friday, Washington Examiner reporter Cami Mondeaux tweeted a transcript showing testimony of Kushner's responses to the committee asking about Trump's reaction the moment he learned that he lost his reelection campaign," reported Anna Skinner. "When asked about Trump's emotional response upon learning of his loss, Kushner said he didn't remember that the former president had one."

Specifically, Kushner said of Trump, "I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards, in the sense that he was just taking the information and going back to what he was doing." Asked if he could tell if Trump was surprised by the result, Kushner simply said, "I don't know."

Kushner's account of Trump's reaction in private stands in stark contrast to his public behavior. He repeatedly claimed with no basis that the election was stolen, filed a flurry of unsuccessful lawsuits to try to throw out various results against him, and, according to the findings of the committee, was pivotal in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Elsewhere in the transcripts, Kushner revealed that Trump's aides asked him if it would be possible to trademark the phrase "Rigged Election" in the days immediately after Pennsylvania was called for Biden.

